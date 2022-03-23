Teresa “Checha” Blas Mesa, familian Golo/Gabit, of Barrigada, died March 19 at the age of 85. Last respects will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. April 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

