Teresa “Checha” Blas Mesa, familian Golo/Gabit, of Barrigada, died March 19 at the age of 85. Last respects will be held from 8-11:30 a.m. April 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon April 6 at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

