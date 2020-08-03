Teresa Gatmen Devera, also known as “Terry," of Dededo, died July 23 at the age of 87. Nightly rosary is being said at 6 p.m. at 119 D.G. Benavente St., Dededo. Last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
