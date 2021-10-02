Teresa Naputi Acosta San Agustin, of Barrigada, died on Sept. 25 at the age of 72. Mass of Intention is being held at San Vicente Parish, Barrigada: 6 p.m. on Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. Sunday; and last night will be Oct. 5. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Oct. 13 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

