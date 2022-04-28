Teresa Perez Arriola

Teresa "Terry" Perez Arriola, familian Gollo, of Oka, Tamuning, died April 23 at the age of 75. Mass of Intention is at 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 5 p.m. weekends, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. On May 2, rosary will be at 5:30 p.m., followed by Mass. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon May 12 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

