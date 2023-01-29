Teresita Amando Liwanag, of Dededo, died Jan. 24 at the age of 90. Mass is celebrated at 6 p.m. weekdays at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, lower level, in Dededo, and 5 p.m. weekends at the church's upper level, with rosary to follow. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, upper level. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

