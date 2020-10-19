Teresita Chaco Borja Lobaton, also known as “Cheching” and “Terry," Familian Hauri, of Santa Rita, died Oct. 11 at the age of 74. Mass of Intention is being offered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita as follows: 6:30 a.m. Monday to Friday (no Mass on Thursday); 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday; 8 a.m. on Sunday. Masses will end on Oct. 20. Last respects will be held from 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending and social distancing will be strictly enforced.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Attempted drug smuggler seeks early release from federal prison
- Drug suspect told police he bought meth in Dededo
- Woman arrested in Yigo attack
- Convicted drug smuggler allegedly still using meth
- 'It just feels like we've been ignored'
- FEMA doubles Guam jobless aid to 6 weeks
- Man, 21, accused of punching 4-year-old
- Woman denies federal marriage fraud charges
- Chamber chair calls out 'reckless' businesses
- Meth, cocaine dealer spared jail time
Images
Videos
In this pandemic, nearly a dozen Guam police officers have been afflicted with COVID-19. Read more
OMBRE GA'CHONG
- Lee P. Webber
The Guam Legislature recently introduced Bill 372 to the last Wednesday session agenda in an effort to explore the possibility of insuring the… Read more
- David Lubofsky
Ever since the nightmare started of losing my son Asher to alleged medical negligence, it has opened my eyes to many related problems within t… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In