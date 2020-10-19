Teresita Chaco Borja Lobaton, also known as “Cheching” and “Terry," Familian Hauri, of Santa Rita, died Oct. 11 at the age of 74. Mass of Intention is being offered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita as follows: 6:30 a.m. Monday to Friday (no Mass on Thursday); 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday; 8 a.m. on Sunday. Masses will end on Oct. 20. Last respects will be held from 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Public health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

