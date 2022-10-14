Teresita Corpuz Agarpao, of Yigo, died October 12 at the age of 86. Rosary is being prayed daily at 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11 a.m. October 21 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Church, Tamuning. Interment services will follow immediately after at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Anigua.

