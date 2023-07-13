Teresita "Cid" Cruz Guevara, of Ordot and California, passed away on March 15, 2020, at the age of 89. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10- 11 a.m. July 17 followed by Mass of Christian burial at San Juan Bautista Church, Ordot. Internment services will immediately follow at Pigo Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries