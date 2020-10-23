Teresita Finona Mendiola, also known as “Terry" and "Sita," familian Koho/Englis, of Tamuning, died Oct. 13 at the age of 67. Nightly rosary is being held at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning, Monday through Friday at 5:30 p.m. with Mass at 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 4:30 p.m. with Mass at 5 p.m. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be held at noon at St. Anthony Church, followed by interment at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
