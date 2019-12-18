Teresita Hernandez Manibusan, "Terry/Mama Terry/Grandma Terry/Terry Juan," familian Nandez, of Dededo died Dec. 7 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 21 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Private cremation to follow.
Teresita Hernandez Manibusan, "Terry/Mama Terry/Grandma Terry/Terry Juan," familian Nandez, of Dededo died Dec. 7 at the age of 74. Last respects will be held from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 21 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Private cremation to follow.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In