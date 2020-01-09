Teresita Judith Lujan, known as “Therese or Rese,” familian “Pale’ or Dodo,” of Sinajana, died Jan. 4 at the age of 64. Mass is being offered at St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Sinajana: 7 p.m. Mass Monday-Wednesday and Friday; 5 p.m. Mass on Saturday; and 8:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Sinajana church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
