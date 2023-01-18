Teresita “Terry" / "Laling” L. Aquino, of Dededo, died Jan. 8 at the age of 86 years old. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. in Dededo at Santa Barbara Church (Lower Level). Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Jan. 24 at Santa Barbara Church (Lower Level). Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at Santa Barbara Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries