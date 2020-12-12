Teresita "Terry" Lagutang Lacdo-o, of Agat, died Nov. 12 at the age of 89. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 12 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Assumption of Our Lady Church in Piti. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Agat.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Will you get the COVID-19 shot?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘All I saw was her and all the blood’
- Truck driver, 30, dies in crash
- Complaint: Teen hit elderly woman with hammer ‘five to ten times’
- ‘She will always be there for us’
- Teen arrested in attempted murder of Sinajana woman
- AG: Officers face homicide investigation
- Man pulled over for no seat belt allegedly caught with meth
- Automatic extensions issued for Guam driver's licenses, driver's permits
- Leptospirosis cases reported on Guam
- UPDATE: Police confirm 1 died in crash
Images
Videos
On Nov. 8, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero made a promise. Read more
Insights
- Father Fran Hezel
What is it about the Pacific islands that you find so attractive? That was a question that I often heard when, with that moonstruck look in my… Read more
- Gia Righetti
Animal cruelty. A brief glance through local news companies’ Facebook pages will show that this topic generates on average more comments than … Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In