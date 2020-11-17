Teresita "Terry" Lagutang Lacdo-o, of Agat, died on Nov. 12 at the age of 89. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Dec. 12 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Assumption of Our Lady of Church in Piti. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Agat.

