Teresita "Terry" Mae Quinata, of Humåtak, died Feb. 20 at the age of 66. Rosary and Mass will be prayed at 7 p.m. Feb. 24-25, at 8 a.m. Feb. 26 Rosary followed by Mass at 8:30 a.m., at 7 p.m. Feb 27 Rosary, and Rosary at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 (9th Night) at San Dionisio Church, Humåtak. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 8:30-11 a.m. March 4 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Dionisio Church, Humåtak. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

