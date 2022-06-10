Teresita “Terry Aguon” Mendiola McDaniel, of Manengon, Yona, died June 3 at the age of 79. Mass of Intention, followed by rosary, is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. The last day will be at 5:30 p.m. June 11. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

