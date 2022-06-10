Teresita “Terry Aguon” Mendiola McDaniel, of Manengon, Yona, died June 3 at the age of 79. Mass of Intention, followed by rosary, is being celebrated at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. The last day will be at 5:30 p.m. June 11. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at San Vicente/San Roke Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘I’m not making empty threats’: Guardsman charged with terrorizing estranged wife
- ‘We cannot let them take over our village’
- Community rallies with support, donations after Tamuning crash
- Autopsy performed on baby girl
- Not if, but when: Palauan baseball player Bligh Madris’ father on son’s Major League target
- Car crash closes intersection near Oka Payless
- 2-car crash investigated
- Man, 25, wanted for questioning on multiple criminal investigations
- Mother held on $100K bail, toddler drowned in bathtub
- AG: Washington man wanted for child molestation hid in Guam
Images
Videos
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
Insights
- Father Francis Hezel
Whatever happened to the good old Cleveland Indians? This was the baseball team I rooted for as a kid growing up in Buffalo, the city on the o… Read more
- +2
- By Peter R. Sgro Jr.
I. Giving the power to the people removes politics from decisions related to abortions Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In