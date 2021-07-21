Teresita Munoz Quintanilla Roberto, of Agat, and formerly of Santa Rita, died July 8 at the age of 71. Public viewing and last respects may be paid from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 24, at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

