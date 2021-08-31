Teresita “Terry” Reyes Quinata, of Yigo, originally of Merizo, died on Aug. 21 at the age of 65. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at Our Lady of Lourdes Social Hall in Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

