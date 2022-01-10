Teresita “Terry” San Nicolas Tapao, familian Nungi, of Agana Springs, died Dec. 19, 2021, at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is offered at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana at 7 p.m. Mondays, 8:30 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays; at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Heights at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. No Mass on Thursdays. Last respects will be held from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries