Teresita “Terry” San Nicolas Tapao Familian “Nungi of Agana Springs, Sinajana, died on Dec. 19 at the age of 81. Mass of Intention is being offered at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana at 7 p.m. on Mondays, 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Agana Heights at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. No mass on Thursdays. Last respects will be held from 7:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park. Public Health guidelines regarding the number of individuals attending, use of face masks, and social distancing will be strictly enforced.
