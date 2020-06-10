Teresita Taijeron Sana, also known as “Terry,” of Yigo, died May 31 at the age of 81. Last respects will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. at Harvest Baptist Church, 170-C Machuate Street in Barrigada (behind the Mobil/McDonald’s on Route 8 in Barrigada). Memorial service will commence at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

