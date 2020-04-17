Teresita Tainatongo Tyquiengco

Teresita Tainatongo Tyquiengco

Teresita Tainatongo Tyquiengco, also known as “Bobia,” familian “Dalalai,” of Merizo, died April 6 at the age of 79. A private family funeral service will be held April 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Merizo Cemetery.

Tags

Load entries