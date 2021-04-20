Teresita "Terry” Tudela Martinez Leon Guerrero, formerly of Talofofo and resided in Yigo, died on April 12 at the age of 65. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. at San Miguel Church, Talofofo. Last respects will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. April 23 at San Agustin Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Church, Talofofo. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace in Windward Hills.

