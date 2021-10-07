Terrance Michael Arriola Mantanona, also known as "Ter/Teronzo/Michael T.," familian Arrot/Pang, of Talo’fo'fo', died on Sept. 11 at the age of 29. Last respects will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at Our Lady of Peace Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Interment to follow immediately afterwards at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Garden of Devotion, Windward Hills, Yona.
