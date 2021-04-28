Thelma De Leon Mendiola, of Windward Hills, Yona, died April 13 at the age of 70. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. May 11 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, Sinajana. Interment service will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

