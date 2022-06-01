Theodore “Ted” Joseph Untalan, of Maina, died May 27 at the age of 74. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at noon at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, St. Therese Chapel, in Hagåtña, except June 4. Mass will be celebrated at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church in Maina. Last respects will be held from 9–11:30 a.m. June 6 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana; https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/theodore-joseph-untalan. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church in Maina. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

