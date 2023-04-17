Therese “Che"/"Mama Che" Toves Manibusan of Pulantat, Yona, passed away April 9 at the age of 63. Mass of Intention is being said at 6 p.m. Monday–Friday, at 5 p.m. Saturday, and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. April 21 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Ordot. Mass for Christian Burial will be at noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

