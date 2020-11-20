Thomas Acosta Leon Guerrero, also known as “Tom," familian Galabok, of Tamuning, died Nov. 12 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be held from at noon Dec. 1 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

Tags

Load entries