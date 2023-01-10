Thomas “Tom” Anderson Torres, of Sinajana, died Dec. 29 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention is being held at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Agana Heights. Last respects will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Jan. 18 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Agana Heights followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

