Thomas Anthony Sablan, Jr. also known as “Tomas” and “Moss”, Familian “Dongat” of Yigo, died Aug. 22 at the age of 33. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street, entrance to Guam Memorial Park, in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Guam's medical community is heartbroken following the loss of one of their own.
The Guam Legislature should cancel the primary. At a hearing in July 2020, I suggested the senators cancel the primary. Over the last several
Tuesday's peaceful protest garnered mixed reactions from the public. Some supporters of the protest simply yearn for their right to freedom.
