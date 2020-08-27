Thomas Anthony Sablan Jr.

Thomas Anthony Sablan, Jr. also known as “Tomas” and “Moss”, Familian “Dongat” of Yigo, died Aug. 22 at the age of 33. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street, entrance to Guam Memorial Park, in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

