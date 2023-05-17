Thomas “Tom” Anthony Sablan, of Yigo, passed away May 14 at the age of 55. Mass of intention is being offered at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. May 24 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

