Thomas “Tom” Borja Quichocho, familian “Rana”, of Yona/Talo'fo'fo', died August 2 at the age of 49. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talo'fo'fo'. Last respects will be held from 8 - 11 a.m. August 24 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church, followed by interment at TOGCHA Cemetery in Yona.

