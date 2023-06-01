Thomas “Tom” Cabrera Sablan Jr., of Agana Heights, passed away May 16 at the age of 48. Last respects will be held from 8:30-10:30 a.m. June 1 at Ada’s Mortuary, Sinajana. Private cremation will follow.
