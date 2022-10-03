Thomas Cruz Fejeran, formerly of Piti/Hågat, died in in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 72. Funeral services will be held from 11 a.m. – noon October 13 at the Prince of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 5485 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada 89142
Thomas Cruz Fejeran
Vanessa Wills
