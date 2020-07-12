Thomas "Tom" Cusi Tamares, of Dededo, died on July 6 at the age of 83. Nightly rosary is being said at 5:30 p.m. (weekdays) and 4:30 p.m. (weekends), with Mass to follow, at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. A memorial service will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be held at noon on Thursday, July 16, at St. Anthony Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries