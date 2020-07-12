Thomas "Tom" Cusi Tamares, of Dededo, died on July 6 at the age of 83. Nightly rosary is being said at 5:30 p.m. (weekdays) and 4:30 p.m. (weekends), with Mass to follow, at St. Anthony Church in Tamuning. A memorial service will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass will be held at noon on Thursday, July 16, at St. Anthony Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Should Guam's primary election be canceled?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- MMA fighter's drug case connected to federal probe
- $4.9M in tax refunds to be mailed this week
- Six children among new COVID cases
- Son navigates travel, safety restrictions to surprise mom
- Man arrested for 3rd time in 15 months
- Cement truck, sedan crash in Yigo
- CLTC chairwoman on her last day: 'They look forward to me being gone'
- 13 more cases increase Guam's COVID-19 total to 301
- Renewing your driver's license? Limited walk-in services available
- Driver in DEA meth bust sentenced to 30 months
Images
Videos
If there’s any lesson to be learned from the global pandemic it is the responsibility we have for others. Read more
“Dr. B Speaks!”
- Samuel Betances
My mentor, who was most responsible for getting me into Harvard, told me that he regretted having done so. He felt that I betrayed his purpose… Read more
- Jon Fernandez
When the COVID-19 crisis hit Guam in mid-March, the community was able to see the role that the Guam Department of Education plays in times of… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In