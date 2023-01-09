Thomas “Tom”/“Boy”/“JR” Edward Duenas Jr. of Yigo, “Familian Digot/ Chabok”, Formerly of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died Jan. 5 at the age of 62. Mass of intention is being held at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and Sunday at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Last respects will be from 8-11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.
Thomas Edward Duenas Jr.
