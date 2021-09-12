Thomas "Tom" Espinosa Santos, of Toto, died Sept. 6 at the age of 70. Viewing and last respects will be from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at Harvest Baptist Church, Barrigada. A memorial service will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Honor walk tribute paid to Kyle 'Boom' Reyes, funeral today
- Woman, 29, dead following Saturday night crash
- More than $1M in Economic Impact Payment checks to be mailed
- About $19M in All RISE checks to be processed for estimated 18,000 applications filed Sept. 1
- Should you opt out of Advance Child Tax Credit? DRT to start payments this month
- Man sentenced to 6 years for sexual relationship with teen
- Fatal car crash in Piti
- 18K All RISE applications processed for payment
- $8M in purchases sole-sourced
- Governor anticipates allowing schools to resume in-person learning as early as Monday
Images
Videos
When the governor of Guam chooses to let a bill lapse into law without her signature, it’s a pretty clear signal she's in a bind. Read more
OMBRE GA'CHONG
- Lee P. Webber
It seems that some people in, and associated with, government believe that vaccinations are the panacea for the COVID-19 virus, along with the… Read more
- Paul Zerzan
The decision by the NFL to play “Lift Every Voice and Sing” along with “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the start of every football game is a… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In