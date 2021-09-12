Thomas "Tom" Espinosa Santos, of Toto, died Sept. 6 at the age of 70. Viewing and last respects will be from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at Harvest Baptist Church, Barrigada. A memorial service will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow immediately at Guam Veterans Cemetery, Piti.

Tags

Load entries