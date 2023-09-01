Thomas Francis "TJ" Guzman Borja, of Santa Rita-Sumai, passed away Aug. 29 at the age of 62. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6:30 a.m. from Monday-Friday (except Thursday), at 5 p.m. Saturday, and at 8 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Viewing and last respects may be paid Sept. 8 from 9-11:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Rita. Interment services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Load entries