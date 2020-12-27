Thomas Joseph Lujan Manglona, also known as "Tom/TJ/Tomas," familian Capili/Bonik/Lito, of Barrigada, died on Dec. 21 at the age of 56. Mass of Intention is scheduled as follows until burial: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 7:15 a.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. Sunday at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church, Barrigada. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9-11:15 a.m. on Jan. 8 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment services will follow immediately at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Hagåtña.

