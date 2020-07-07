Thomas Leon Guerrero Mendiola, also known as “Tom" and "Tommy,” familian Nepi, of Piti, died June 29 at the age of 60. A memorial service will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 18, at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

