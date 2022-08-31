Thomas “Tom"/"Ma” Manglona Iglecias, of Dededo, died August 27 at the age of 58. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. Monday – Friday (lower level), 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level) and will end on September 5 at Santa Barbara Church in Dededo. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Thomas Manglona Iglecias
Vanessa Wills
