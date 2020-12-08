Thomas Nededog Duenas, also known as “Thomas Cha’bok/Tommy,” of Yigo, died on Nov. 23 at the age of 84. Last respects will be held from 9:30 a.m.-noon on Dec. 16 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow immediately at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

