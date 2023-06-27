Thomas “Tom"/"Tommy"/"Barney” Perez Barcinas, Familian Boño, of Sinajana, passed away June 22 at the age of 60. Mass of Intention, followed by the Divine Mercy Chaplet, is being offered 5 p.m. weekdays (excluding Thursday) ending June 30 at Saint Jude Church, Sinajana. Last respects will be held from 8–10:30 a.m. July 12 at Ada's Mortuary, Sinajana. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at Saint Jude Church. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery.

Tags

Load entries