Tiara Nicole San Agustin Borja, also known as “Tikki,” of Barrigada, died July 11 at the age of 30 in San Antonio, Texas. Mass of Intention is offered at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. Sunday. Rosary will be prayed daily at the church as follows: 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 4:30 p.m. Saturday; and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Rosaries will end Aug. 19. Last respects will be from 3:30-6 p.m. Aug. 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

Tags

Load entries