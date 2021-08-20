Tiara Nicole San Agustin Borja, also known as “Tikki,” of Barrigada, died July 11 at the age of 30 in San Antonio, Texas. Mass of Intention is offered at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. Sunday. Rosary will be prayed daily at the church as follows: 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 4:30 p.m. Saturday; and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Rosaries will end Aug. 19. Last respects will be from 3:30-6 p.m. Aug. 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Nearly impossible for me to pay back $5,000'
- Complaint: Children bound, beaten and deprived of food; couple arrested
- 'Girl from Guam' wins Mrs. Regency International
- UPDATE: FBI confirms investigation into bank robbery at FHB Guam branch
- Potential storm not expected to intensify overnight; Guam remains in COR 3, for now
- Drug dealer refuses to be a government informant
- Authorities: Bank robbery suspect may be armed and dangerous
- UPDATE: 16W upgraded to tropical storm again; officials advise residents to prepare
- 13 GDOE schools report COVID-19 cases
- Man shot in Harmon home
Images
Videos
In a recent Guam Visitors Bureau board meeting, GVB leadership acknowledged that certain unnamed airlines wanted Guam public funds to subsidiz… Read more
Insights
- Father Fran Hezel
It was furlough time in mid-July, the start of a monthlong trip to the mainland. Read more
- By Robert Cruz
In early June, our brother suffered a stroke and was rushed to Guam Memorial Hospital. When found in his home, he was unconscious and unrespon… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In