Tiara Nicole San Agustin Borja, also known as “Tikki,” of Barrigada, died July 11 at the age of 30 while in San Antonio, Texas. Mass of Intention is being offered at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot as follows: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. Sunday. Commencing Aug. 12, rosaries will be prayed daily at the church as follows: 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; 4:30 p.m. Saturday; and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Rosaries will end on Aug. 19. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6 p.m. Aug. 20 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Aug. 21 at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

