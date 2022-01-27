Timoteo "Jun" L. Ocampo Jr., of Dededo, died Jan. 18 at the age of 66. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 31 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, upper level, in Dededo. Interment will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

