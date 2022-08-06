Timothy “Tim” Elijah Blas, familian Balaku, of Mongmong, died July 27 at the age of 44. Mass of Intention is being celebrated at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Last respects will be held from 8-11:15 a.m. Aug. 17 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, followed by private cremation.

Tags

Load entries