Timothy Joseph Pizarro Domingo, of Yigo, died on Nov. 30 at the age of 36. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 at Santa Barbara Church, Dededo (upper-level). Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium. Last respects may be paid from 1 - 3 p.m. at a Memorial and Celebration of Life Service at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. 

