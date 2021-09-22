Timothy Jude Labrake, of Tamuning, died on Sept. 11 at the age of 56. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Sept. 24 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries